Hussein and Wihdat roar ahead of title clash

By Rayan Jaafra - Apr 14,2025 - Last updated at Apr 14,2025

AMMAN — As the Jordanian Pro League CFI inches closer to its end, both Hussein Irbid and Wihdat continued their title chase in ruthless fashion on Saturday, sending a strong message to each other ahead of their highly anticipated showdown.

At Al Hassan Stadium, league leaders Hussein Irbid made light work of Al Ahli, thrashing them 5-0 in a performance that showcased their attacking depth and hunger for the title.

Majdi Al Attar opened the scoring early, pouncing on a defensive error and sliding it past the keeper.

Rizq Bani Hani stole the spotlight with a confident bracefirst finishing off a sweeping counterattack, then converting a clever through ball with a calm finish.

Sisa added the fourth, capitalising on a rebound inside the box, and the final blow came from Mohammad Abu Zureiqwho curled in a beautiful effort from outside the area to round off the five-star display.

With this result, Hussein Irbid now sit top with 46 points, remaining unbeaten and unfazed by the chasing pack.

Later that night in Aqaba, Wihdat answered back and in same style

The Green Giants dismantled Shabab Al Aqaba 4-0 at Prince Mohammad Stadium, showing they’re just as hungry for the trophy.

Gueye set the tone instantly scoring in the 3rd minute after making a sharp run, finishing a precise through pass with composure.

The pressure continued to mount as Daniel Afaneh found the net in the 19th minute, scoring a great header after a well placed cross.

Just after halftime, Gueye bagged his second after a successful counter attack, making it 3-0.

The final goal came from Ibrahim Sabra in the 54th minute, who unleashed a fierce right-footed strike that swerved past the goalkeeper.

With this vital away win, Wihdat climb to 42 points, cutting Hussein Irbid’s lead back down to four points.

With only few weeks remaining, all eyes turn to their next meeting, a decisive clash at King Abdullah II Stadium in Quesmeh that could ultimately shape the fate of this year's championship.

A win for Al Hussein Irbid on Saturday will clinch the league, regardless of the results that follow.