Senior Hamas official in Lebanon survives Israeli strike — Palestinian

By AFP - Feb 11,2024 - Last updated at Feb 11,2024

Smoke billows from the area of an Israeli air strike on the southern Lebanese village of Marwahin near the border with Israel on Saturday (AFP photo)

BEIRUT — A senior Hamas official survived on Saturday an Israeli assassination attempt in Lebanon, a Palestinian security source told AFP, with rescuers reporting two civilians killed in the strike south of Beirut.

Lebanon's state-run National News Agency said Israeli forces struck a car in the coastal town of Jadra, about 40 kilometres from the border.

The Palestinian source, requesting anonymity for security concerns, said the strike "was a failed attempt to assassinate a senior official in the (Hamas) movement".

An official with the Lebanese Risala Scout association, which operates rescue teams and is affiliated with the Hizbollah-allied Amal movement, told AFP that two civilians had been killed.

The official identified them as a vegetable vendor and a Syrian man on a motorbike who both happened to be nearby.

There was no immediate comment from Israel.

An AFP photographer at the scene saw a damaged car and a charred motorcycle nearby, with bloodstains all over the site of the strike near the beach in Jadra.