Hizbollah official wounded in Israeli strike on Lebanon-- security source
By AFP - Feb 13,2024 - Last updated at Feb 13,2024
Lebanese army soldiers secure the area around a vehicle targeted in an Israeli drone attack in the town of Bint Jbeil near the border with Israel on Monday (AFP photo)
BEIRUT (AFP) — An Israeli air strike on Monday seriously wounded a local Hizbollah official in his car in Lebanon's south, a Lebanese security source told AFP.
Israeli forces and the Lebanese movement Hizbollah, a Hamas ally, have traded near-daily fire since war broke out on October 7 between Israel and Hams in the Gaza Strip.
In the past few days, a series of Israeli strikes has injured officials from Lebanese and Palestinian armed groups in southern Lebanon.
The source said an Israeli strike "targeted a local Hizbollah official in the town of Bint Jbeil" and the official was "seriously injured".
Lebanon's official National News Agency (NNA) said "an enemy drone targeted a car near the hospital" in Bint Jbeil, near the country's southern border with Israel.
An AFP journalist on the ground saw the targeted car, severely damaged with a hole punched through its roof.
This came during a series of Israeli strikes against Hizbollah targets, it said.
In Tayr Harfa, further west of Bint Jbeil, two people were seriously wounded in an Israeli strike on a house, according to NNA.
Israeli forces said it struck "military structures and a military site" there and in Maroun El Ras.
Without providing further details, Hizbollah later announced the death of two of its fighters "on the road to Jerusalem" — the phrase the group has been using to refer to militants killed by Israeli fire since hostilities began.
On Saturday, senior Hamas officer Bassel Saleh survived an Israeli strike on his car in the Lebanese border town of Jadra, security sources said, adding that two others were killed.
On Thursday, an Israeli drone strike seriously wounded a Hizbollah commander in the southern city of Nabatiyeh, with the group later firing a salvo of rockets into northern Israel.
