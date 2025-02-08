You are here
Iraqi Business Council to hold conference in Amman to enhance partnerships
By JT - Feb 08,2025 - Last updated at Feb 08,2025
Iraqi Business Council in Amman on February 16 is scheduled to organise a conference under the theme: 'Investment, Renewable Energy and Financing... Towards a Sustainable Digital Future.' (Petra photo)
AMMAN — Iraqi Business Council (IBC) in Amman on February 16 is scheduled to organise a conference under the theme: "Investment, Renewable Energy and Financing... Towards a Sustainable Digital Future."
The event will be held in partnership with the Jordan and Amman chambers of industry, International Finance Corporation and Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA), the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
According to the IBC statement on Saturday, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Iraqi Banks Association, Federation of Arab Businessmen, Iraqi business councils and local and international economic institutions will attend discussions.
The one-day event focuses on investment, financing and digital transformation opportunities, highlighting "promising" sectors including the financial and banking sector, industry, mining, renewable energy, communications and information technology.
The statement added that the conference constitutes a platform for direct contact among companies, representatives of strategic projects and financial institutions, providing "valuable" opportunities for expanding business and expanding into regional markets.
Naji noted that the conference agenda represents an "exceptional" opportunity to enhance "strategic" Jordanian-Iraqi partnerships, as the two countries' investors and business owners will explore cooperation prospects and investment.
He also pointed out that participation of "leading" international financial institutions would contribute to providing support for major projects and stimulating investment.
