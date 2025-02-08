Iconic TV presenter Richard Hammond visits Royal Automobile Museum, says it tells story of Royal family, Jordan

British iconic TV presenter Richard Hammond visits Royal Automobile Museum on Saturday, where he reflects on his deep admiration for Jordan and its people, and his latest television series, The Smallest Cog Workshop (Photos by Ahmad Khleifat)

AMMAN — British television presenter and award-winning journalist known for co-hosting Top Gear Richard Hammond arrived in Jordan for a special visit, blending his passion for classic cars with a historic mission.

Speaking at the Royal Automobile Museum (RAM), Hammond reflected on his deep admiration for Jordan and its people, as well as his latest television series, The Smallest Cog Workshop, now preparing for its fifth season on Discovery+ streaming service.

Hammond’s visit coincided with the conclusion of a remarkable trek across the Jordanian desert, retracing the legendary journey of T.E. Lawrence to Aqaba.

He joined four Special Forces veterans for the final leg of the 1,100km, 25-day journey, an effort that, according to the British Forces Broadcasting Service (BFBS), was the first of its kind to be completed on camels since Lawrence and his Arab allies in 1917.

The expedition aimed to raise awareness for the Special Forces Club Benevolent Fund (SFCBF), which provides crucial assistance to veterans and their families in need.

Reflecting on Jordan’s hospitality, Hammond remarked, “It’s a fabulous place to come [to], and if I’ve learned one thing, it’s that when people in Jordan look you in the eye and smile, they truly mean it. I’ve really felt that warm welcome.”

Beyond the historic trek, Hammond’s visit also explored Jordan’s automotive culture. At the RAM, he explored the country’s rich motoring history. “This museum tells the story of the Jordanian Royal family but also so much about Jordan itself. Cars are universal. I can look at a car and understand why someone would choose it, it transcends language.”

The museum, established in 2003 by His Majesty King Abdullah, features a stunning array of 80 vehicles and motorcycles, some dating back to 1909. Each vehicle serves as a testament to Jordan’s history, particularly during the reign of the late King Hussein.

During his stay, Hammond met with around 20 local classic car enthusiasts, joining a procession from the Royal Automobile Club of Jordan to the museum. “The car scene here is fascinating, and it has been fabulous to witness it firsthand. We’ll be featuring this on my show later this year, and I hope it gives viewers around the world a glimpse into a country that, despite regional challenges, remains welcoming and truly wonderful to visit.”

Asked about his favorite car in the museum, Hammond said that he has a special spot for the Aston Martin DB2, referring to it as the second car of the late King Hussein.

He also expressed his admiration for the Opel Manta 400. “Every one of these cars makes a case for itself because they’ve all got stories, and I’ve always believed cars are not just about the metal.. They are tellers of stories.”

Hammond said he was particularly impressed by Jordan’s growing classic car culture. He pointed out that the Royal family’s enthusiasm for automobiles has played a key role in fostering this passion. Additionally, he highlighted that the classic car industry is not just about admiration but also serves as an important economic sector, creating job opportunities and sustaining livelihoods.

From what he witnessed, the love for classic cars in Jordan is strong and continues to expand.