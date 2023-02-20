Four Seasons Hotel Amman renews Five-Star hotel honour by 2023 Forbes Travel Guide

AMMAN — Four Seasons Hotel Amman announces that it is the first and only hotel in Jordan to have earned the coveted Five-Star rating from Forbes Travel Guide for the second consecutive year.

With 51 Four Seasons hotels and resorts, six restaurants and 16 spas holding a Five-Star designation, the luxury hospitality leader maintains its position of holding the most Five-Star awards of any single hospitality brand.

Further elevating its appeal as one of Jordan’s top destinations, Four Seasons Hotel Amman is celebrating 20 years as one of Jordan’s most sought-after addresses.

Guests are invited to discover an entirely new hospitality experience following the completion of its extensive renovation programme to create a relaxing "home away from home" that is set to enchant the local community and international guests.

Carlo Stragiotto, General Manager at Four Seasons Hotel Amman, said: “I am very proud of and thankful to the team in Amman for their efficiency, genuine heart and ability to connect with the Jordanian community and our international guests to provide an unparalleled service that falls in line with our Five Star rating.”