Local competitions restart as national teams back home

AMMAN — Local football action gets back into high gear on Friday as the CFI Jordan Professional Football resumes while the Jordan Cup is also up for grabs in the final stages of the seasons competitions.

Hussein are eight points ahead of Wihdat and seem on their way to retaining the title with an unbeaten record so far.

The League was on a 20- day break for national team’s duty in Round 3/Group B qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup. Players returned to their clubs ahead of the weekend after Jordan held South Korea 1-1 in an away match to move up to second in the group with one stage to go. Jordan earlier beat Palestine 3-1 and now have the June 5 away match against Oman and June 10 home against Iraq to conclude Round 3 qualifiers.

As Palestine scored a dramatic last minute 2-1 win over Iraq and Kuwait held Oman 1-1, Jordan now need to beat Oman hoping Iraq stumbles against South Korea to automatically qualify to the World Cup as 18 Asian nations play in three groups in home and away format, with the top two from each group advancing directly to the World Cup while the rest will play Round 4 in two groups with group leaders advancing and a possible ninth team advancing through intercontinental playoffs after FIFA expanded the format to include 16 more teams in the upcoming 2026 edition.

Iran has booked a spot from from Group A and Japan has qualified from Group C leaving the rest to contest a spot depending on their final stage results and Round 4 to qualify.

Also this week. Jordan lost 3-1 to Oman in the final of the 6th U-23 West Asia Championship. Jordan was looking to win the title for the second time, and on their way to the final they beat Kuwait 2-0 and Syria 1-0.