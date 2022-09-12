'Luxury is Our Love Language': Four Seasons re-launches brand with vibrant, fresh perspective

AMMAN — Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts unveiled its new brand creative platform, Luxury Is Our Love Language, whichcelebrates the brand’s "unique and energetic perspective" on the definition of luxury by highlighting the exceptional experiences delivered exclusively by Four Seasons to its guests.

Carlo Stragiotto, General Manager of Four Seasons Hotel Amman, said: “We are very proud to be part of a brand that continues to be synonymous with luxury".

"Luxury Is Our Love Language is the embodiment of our vision as a brand and an authentic articulation of our values as we continue to express our brand in new ways. We believe that true luxury is all about creating a meaningful sense of belonging through unscripted care and simple elegance of empathy," Stragiotto added.

Inspired by real stories of actual Four Seasons guest experiences, reflected in feedback surveys, comments and in conversations with hotel teams – each experience is “based on a true stay,” from taking a guest’s personal logo to new levels, to making a budding equestrian’s dreams come true, to bringing the magic of winter right to the guest, according to a statement from the hotel.

These are all special moments when passionate Four Seasons teams went above and beyond to provide guests with anticipatory, personalised experiences rooted in generosity, kindness and care.

Stragiotto added: “In addition to the launch of our evolved brand identity, we are also proud of this year’s achievements of Four Seasons Hotel Amman as the first and only hotel in Jordan to have earned the coveted Five Star rating from Forbes Travel Guide, and the winner of 2022 Travel + Leisure World’s Best Award, ranked #1 Top City Hotel in Jordan."

"These accolades highlight the outstanding craftsmanship and dedication of our team in Amman, whose shared passion for creating extraordinary experiences shines through and brings great delight to our guests on a daily basis,” he noted.