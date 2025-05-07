Awards ceremony to mark conclusion of Arab School Theatre Festival in Jordan

By Osama Alkafri - May 07,2025 - Last updated at May 07,2025

Students perform a scene from Jordan’s play ‘A First Drop Is an Idea’ at the Arab School Theatre Festival (Photo courtesy of Hassan Bani Younes)

AMMAN — The second edition of the Arab School Theatre Festival, hosted by Jordan under the patronage of the Ministry of Education, will conclude on Thursday with an awards ceremony at the Royal Cultural Centre in Amman.

The regional event brought together student theatre troupes from across the Arab world, with participating countries including Qatar, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, Tunisia, Palestine, Oman, and Kuwait, in addition to Jordan.

Speaking to The Jordan Times, Director of Cultural and Artistic Activities at the Ministry of Education Arab Hanaqta noted that the festival was held across three major Jordanian cities of Amman, Irbid, and Karak to make the performances more accessible.

“We wanted to give as many citizens as possible the opportunity to enjoy the plays and engage with the artistic spirit of our youth,” she said.

Hanaqta stressed that the festival reflects the ministry’s commitment to theatre as an educational tool.

“This event translates the ministry’s vision of theatre as a learning platform that contributes to the personal development of students and promotes shared Arab values,” she added.

Jordan’s official entry was a play entitled “Awal Al Ghaith: Fikrah” (A First Drop Is an Idea), with dramaturgy by Hassan Bani Younes. The play employs rain as a metaphor for hope, discovery and the scientific journey.

“The concept is symbolic; the cloud that carries the rain represents the human brain, a metaphor for thought and intellectual exploration,” Bani Younes explained.

Performed by primary-level students, the play stood out for the cast’s clarity of speech, physical expression and emotional range.

“The young performers demonstrated impressive talent, delivering their lines with confidence and using body language and facial expressions effectively,” he said.

The Jordanian team expressed optimism about receiving several honours during the closing ceremony, with “strong” expectations in the performance and thematic innovation categories.

As the festival draws to a close, it highlights Jordan’s “growing” role in promoting cultural exchange and integrating the performing arts into educational development across the region.