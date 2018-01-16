You are here
Two dead in suspected gas blast in Belgium's Antwerp: police
By AFP - Jan 16,2018 - Last updated at Jan 16,2018
Brussels – Belgian rescuers found two dead bodies early Tuesday at the site of a powerful suspected gas explosion in the port city of Antwerp that also injured 40 people, police said.
The blast late Monday, which police say is not linked to terrorism, collapsed or severely damaged several buildings in the Paardenmarkt area of central Antwerp, a Dutch-speaking city in northern Belgium.
"Police confirm two more victims found under the rubble, both deceased. The victims have not yet been identified," Antwerp police said on Twitter.
Several people were pulled alive from the rubble on Monday night.
"Research into the cause of the explosion at Paardenmarkt continues," it added.
Belgium's French-language broadcaster RTBF reported that a gas leak was suspected as the cause of the blast at around 9:30pm (2030 GMT) Monday, though it had yet to be confirmed.
Police said the explosion was not related to terrorism, while Belgium has been on a high state of alert since 16 people were killed in suicide bombings in the capital Brussels in March 2016.
Related Articles
BRUSSELS — Belgian police were on Thursday hunting for a third man filmed with two Daesh suicide bombers at Brussels airport as evidence pil
BRUSSELS — Around 7,000 people in Brussels marched against militant violence on Sunday, nearly a month after suicide blasts on Europe's inst
BRUSSELS — Belgian police on Tuesday killed a gunman in a raid on a Brussels apartment linked to militants involved in November's Paris atta
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Jan 16, 2018
Jan 16, 2018
Jan 16, 2018
Jan 16, 2018
Jan 15, 2018
Jan 16, 2018
Jan 14, 2018
Opinion
Jan 15, 2018
Jan 14, 2018
Jan 14, 2018
Jan 14, 2018
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.
Add new comment