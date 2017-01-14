Shelbayeh wins Asian double

By JT - Jan 14,2017 - Last updated at Jan 14,2017

AMMAN — Jordan’s rising tennis star Abdullah Shelbayeh has clinched an unique U-14 double after winning the singles and the doubles at the Asian Junior Tennis Championships in Bangkok, Thailand, according to the Jordan Olympic Committee News Service.

Shelbayeh beat Syria’s Taim Al Azamah in the final 2-0, and then teamed up with the same player to beat Jordan’s Mohammad Al Kotob and Syria’s Pierre Jarwa in the final of the doubles.

In the female competitions, Jana Al Khateeb lost in the semifinal to Maria Breidy of Sri Lanka.

Jordan sent four players to the event based on their performances from the recent West Asian Championships held in Amman.

Randa Al Qudsi also competed and reached the quarter-finals.