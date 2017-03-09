Salem, Najjar take on Tayseer in 2nd round of Speed Test Championship

Mohammed Tayseer in action during the first round of the Speed Test Championship at the Dead Sea on February 10 (Photo by Amjad Ghsoun)

AMMAN — The second round of the Speed Test Championship kicks off on Friday with the participation of 37 drivers from Jordan and Palestine at the Royal Automobile Club of Jordan (RACJ) racetrack.

Winner of the first round Mohammed Tayseer will face a heated competition from Husam Salem and Ayman Najjar who have a long and solid experience at RACJ racetrack.

In this season’s opener, Tayseer clocked 1m29.61s in his Mitsubishi Evo 6, followed by Salem (1m29.86s) in his Mitsubishi Evo 7 and Najjar (1m30.30s) in his Mitsubishi Evo Proto.

Gaith Wraikat settled in fourth place with 1m31.30s and Yazan Qatan in fifth place with 1m34.57s.

Salem told The Jordan Times that the second round will be a different case.

“According to organisers, the track has been modified to be tighter and this will be another challenge for all drivers,” he said.

“The first round was a warm-up for me and my Mitsubishi Evo 9 but the second round will be a target and hopefully I will be able to take the first spot,” he added.

The event will witness the return of veteran driver Raed Dahshan, which might rattle the expectations especially as he is joined by experienced drivers who have a long history in such events: Salem Taimeh, Khatcheek Shadian and Suhail Abu Roos.

Palestine is taking part with a strong delegation: Raed Yamouni, Abed Raheem Shaqoor, Tareq Sarsour, Ibrahim Najeh and Rami Jaber.

Othman Naseef, Jordan Motorsport CEO said that the participation of the five strong delegation from Palestine makes it more challenging.

“We are really excited that the event will have this challenging feel for all and we invite everyone to come and check their favourite driver,” he said.