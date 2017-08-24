Jordan MotorFest opens up numerous motoring events

AMMAN — The Jordan MotorFest, a unique experience for auto sports fans, opened its doors on Thursday with a promise for an unmatched week of fun at Expo Land on the Airport Road.

The Fest organised for the first time in Amman by Jordan Motor sport will include performances by stunt rider Rok Bagoros, a young motorcyclist from Radenci, Slovenia and the only rider among the world’s stuntman elite using a single-cylinder engine motorcycle.

“It will be a very family-oriented event in which all families will enjoy. The Fest organised for the first time will carry excitement, challenges and fun to all fans of auto sports events,” Othman Naseef, CEO of Jordan Motorsport told The Jordan Times.

“At the same time, fans of both drifting and Speed Test will be able to cheer for their drivers in a well-organised programme done as a way to make this week a memorable week in auto sports,” he added.

On Friday, the Fest will also include the 4th round of the Speed Test Championship with the participation of 37 drivers from Palestine and Jordan.

The 4th round of the Drift Championship will also take place on Friday with the participation of 34 drivers in addition to the 4th round of the Karting Championship.

A heated competition is expected between veteran driver Husam Salem, winner of the third round of the Speed Test Championship and second place winner Ghaith Wraikat and Ayman Najjar who won third place.

The third round saw Salem clocking 1m16.98s in his Mitsubishi Evo 9, followed by Wraikat (1m17.16s) in his Mitsubishi Prototype and Najjar (1m17.75s) in his Mitsubishi Prototype.

Mohammed Tayseer (1m18.40s) settled in fourth place in his Mitsubishi Evo 6 and Mustafa Attari (1m21.30s) came in fifth spot in his Mitsubishi B22.

Husam Malhees and Karam Quraini will compete for Palestine.

Meanwhile the drifting crucial round will see Ra’fat Haroun defending his win in the third round against Mohammed Kukhen and Mohammed Foqaha.

In the third round held at SOFEX Racetrack in Marka, Haroun registered 391 points in his Toyota GT 36 followed by Mohammed Kukhen with 386 points in his BMW i30 and Foqaha in third place with 380 points in his BMW i30.

Omar Kukhen settled in fourth place with 378 points in his BMW i30.

The fourth round will witness the participation of Suhail Al Asbah from Palestine and Abdullah Mohtaseb from Qatar.