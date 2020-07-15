Over 750 coronavirus tests done on national team players, athletes

You are here

By JT - Jul 15,2020 - Last updated at Jul 15,2020

AMMAN — More than 750 members of national sports teams have been tested for COVID-19, according to the Jordan Olympic Committee News Service.

The tests have been carried out by the Jordan Sport Medicine Federation in Al Hussein Youth City as part of the new strict health procedures in place to allow them to return to training.

Both athletes and coaches participated with the tests carried out in collaboration with Ministry of Health.

 

