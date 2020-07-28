Jordan tennis to serve up October event

AMMAN — Competitive Tennis will return to Jordan in October after the federation confirmed that it will host a national event following the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, according to the Jordan Olympic Committee News Service.

The national teams have resumed daily training under the instruction of head coach, Rafeeq Bushlaka; coach, Ahmad Hadeed; and fitness coach, Haitham Abu Al Rub.

President Hazem Addas said that the federation maintained contact with all players during the lockdown period and praised the role of coaches in keeping the players fit and healthy through home training. “It was hard at times for all of us, but now training is back and we are all so excited to get back to it,” he said.