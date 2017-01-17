Jazira lead Leg 1 as teams head to break

AMMAN — Jazira top the Jordan Professional Football League standings as Leg 1 ended this week with no changes on standings and fans hopeful that Leg 2 will heat up the competition with four teams closely leading.

As teams break, the national team will hold a training camp in the UAE which includes a friendly against Georgia. Teams have a short time to regroup and address their gaps before they restart the league as well as Jordan Cup matches. Wihdat and Ahli will also prepare for their respective Asian Football Confederation competitions.

Wihdat are second after they beat Hussein 3-0, while Faisali held on to third after a 1-1 draw with Sahab. Manshieh are fourth after they held Ramtha 0-0 while Ahli could not improve after they lost 2-0 to Jazira. Shabab Urdun remained in 8th spots after they were held 0-0 by bottom placed Baqa’a. That Ras scored an important win as they try to move out of the last two after a 1-0 win over Sarih.

Jazira’s Syrian pro Mardig Mardigian still leads the top scorers list with eight goals.

Manshieh, who joined the pro league this season with Sahab, have tipped the balance and are now in fourth place with teams like Ramtha, Ahli and Shabab Urdun further down the standings with inconsistent results.

Wihdat are looking to win their fourth consecutive and 16th overall title, while Faisali have not won the league in the past four years and eye their 33rd record title.

Ahli won the first major competition on the 2016/17 football calendar, making history when they beat reigning league champs Wihdat 2-1 to win the 34th Super Cup. In the Jordan Football Association Shield — back on the calendar after four years — Shabab Urdun scored a major 5-1 win over Faisali. It was Shabab Urdun’s second Shield title after they first won in 2007.

Last season, Wihdat retained the title with Faisali, Ahli, Jazira and Shabab Urdun in top five spots. It was Wihdat’s third consecutive and 15th league title since they moved up to the Professional League in 1975. Faisali beat Wihdat to clinch the Super Cup while it was Ahli, who after years in the backstage, beat Shabab Urdun to win their first Jordan Cup final.