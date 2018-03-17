You are here

Syrian monitor says strikes on Ghouta rebel town kill 30

By Reuters - Mar 17,2018 - Last updated at Mar 17,2018

BEIRUT - The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said air strikes on a rebel pocket in eastern Ghouta killed 30 people gathering to leave to government lines on Saturday.

The UK-based war monitoring group said the strikes on Zamalka town also injured dozens. There was no immediate comment from Damascus, which says it only targets armed militants.

The Observatory said a new wave of 10,000 people had left the insurgent pocket to army positions on Saturday in Ghouta, where the government has waged a fierce month-long offensive.

 

