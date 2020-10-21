Webinar held on water management in Nabatean Petra

AMMAN — A webinar on “Flood Control and Water Management in Nabatean Petra” presented by Professor Nizar Abu Jaber of the German Jordanian University (GJU) was held on Monday, according to a statement from the Jordanian embassy in Japan.

Over 100 participants, mostly students and faculty members, from Japan, China and Jordan attended the webinar, which was organised by the Jordanian embassy in Japan in cooperation with the National Graduate Institute for Policy Studies (GRIPS).

Abu Jaber presented an overview of the climate, geology and landscape of Petra, the Nabateans and their footprint on the region as well as their flood and water control systems.

This was followed by an overview of GJU’s projects that aim to develop a better understanding of the hydrology of the area, mimic the flood control technology, and explore how the lessons learnt that could be used in modern context, the statement said.

The webinar highlighted the interaction and management of the difficult landscape of Petra, which is a testament of the ability of ancient civilisations to cope with water-related challenges as well as flood control and water management.

The webinar ended with the call for further similar future collaborations among various relevant stakeholders working on culture and heritage and the lessons that can be learnt in managing modern challenges resulting from global and climate changes.

Founded in 1997, GRIPS is an international premier policy school with the aim of contributing to the betterment of democratic governance around the world, according to the statement.