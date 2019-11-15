W. House nominates Wooster as ambassador to Jordan

AMMAN — US President Donald J. Trump has announced his intent to nominate Henry T. Wooster of Virginia, to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, according to a statement from the US embassy.

The nomination is awaiting confirmation from the US Senate, the statement said.

Wooster is a career member of the Senior Foreign Service, class of Minister-Counsellor, who currently serves as the Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Maghreb and Egypt in the Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs of the State Department.

Previously, he was Deputy Chief of Mission at the US embassy in Paris, France and Deputy Chief of Mission and then Charge d’Affaires at the US embassy in Amman.

Wooster also previously served as Political Counsellor at the US embassy in Islamabad, Pakistan, Director for Central Asia at the National Security Council, and the Foreign Policy Adviser to the Commanding General, US Joint Special Operations Command.

Earlier in his career, he also worked as the Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary for Iran in the Department of State’s Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs and as the Director of the Office of Iranian Affairs in the Department of State.

Wooster was an officer in the US Army Reserves for 24 years. He earned a BA from Amherst College and an MA from Yale University. He speaks French and Russian and has a working knowledge of Arabic, Farsi, and Syriac/Aramaic, according to the statement.