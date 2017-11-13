Video urges protection of oceans, seas as climate changes

BONN — A video produced for the Ministry of Environment that urges for cleaner seas and oceans was featured at the Oceans Action Day at the 23rd Conference of the Parties (COP 23).

The video, titled “One Dead Sea is Enough”, warns against the impacts of pollution and littering on marine ecosystems, highlighting the important role of seas and oceans in regulating the climate and stressing its fundamental role as the world’s largest carbon sink.

The video is part of an initiative announced by Minister of Environment Yaseen Khayyat last week at the World Science Forum held at the Dead Sea, with the aim of advocating for cleaner seas by curbing pollution and littering.

At the COP 23 Oceans Action Day, which was held on Saturday, a new declaration was announced to strengthen the global response to climate change as it impacts oceans.

During a session held to mark the Ocean Action Day, several international speakers discussed the pressing issue.

Biliana Cicin-Sain, president of the Global Ocean Forum said that although oceans are important for the planet’s survival and offer innovative opportunities for low-carbon blue economy, they have been discussed and handled very little at the UN climate negotiations so far.

The “Because the Ocean” declaration at the UN Climate Change Conference is backed by the launch of the Roadmap to Oceans and Climate Action report, according to a statement issued by the United Nations Convention on Climate Change.

Panelists at the event discussed how economic development based on ocean-based “blue economies” provides a way forward for sustainable economic development of coastal and island countries.

They also outlined concrete proposals and solutions addressing the threats which Small Island Developing States are facing in the face of climate change, ocean acidification and rising sea level.