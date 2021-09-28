Jordan to play vital role in upcoming climate conference – UK COP26 regional ambassador

AMMAN — The UK's COP26 Regional Ambassador for the Middle East and Africa, Janet Rogan, visited Amman on September 21-23 to discuss Jordan's vital role in the upcoming UN Climate Change Conference (COP26), according to a British embassy statement sent to The Jordan Times.

The COP26 will be held in Glasgow, Scotland, in November of this year. Ahead of the conference, the UK is working with every nation to reach an agreement on how to tackle climate change.

Rogan met with Minister of Environment Nabil Masarweh, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Hala Al Zawati and Minister of Water and Irrigation Mohammad Al Najjar, as well as leaders from business, environmental civil society groups, academia and the international community, the statement continued.

She discussed Jordan's roles in the COP26 and essential climate change initiatives. She welcomed Jordan's commitments to reduce its greenhouse and carbon emissions through the government's updated Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC).

Rogan urged the Jordanian government to submit its NDC by the end of September and to send a strong delegation to the COP26.

Discussions focussed on the importance of the National Climate Change Adaption Plan (NAP), creating long-term strategies and setting out pathways for renewable energy, along with adaption priorities and climate change implementation plans.

Rogan also held discussions with business groups, which focussed on opportunities for mobilising finance to tackle climate change, jobs and growth offered by the transition to renewable energy, according to the statement.

The ambassador commended the Kingdom on its succession to the Adaptation Action Coalition, which addresses the impacts of climate change, and the Global Ocean Alliance, a collective of countries that are advocating to protect 30 per cent of the world's oceans by 2030.

"The impact that climate change is already having on Jordan is clear and is affecting the economy, food and water security. The negative impacts of climate change will escalate unless we all act now to try and limit the rise in global temperature to 1.5 degrees centigrade,” Rogan said in the statement.

"Ahead of the COP26 summit in November, every country will make commitments to protect our planet. I welcome Jordan’s progress with ambitious commitments to cut emissions and hope that Jordan’s delegation will raise its voice to ensure it is heard on its adaption needs,” Rogan added.