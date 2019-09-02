Unemployment’s upward trend continues unabated

AMMAN — The Kingdom’s unemployment rate registered a 0.5 per cent increase at the end of this year’s second quarter, currently standing at 19.2 per cent.

In its quarterly unemployment report, the Department of Statistics (DoS) reported that the unemployment rate for men stood at 17 per cent, compared with 17.2 per cent for women, denoting increases of 0.5 and 0.4 per cent respectively in comparison with the same period of last year, according to a statement carried by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, on Sunday.

Unemployment amongst university-degree holders also registered an increase, standing at 25.9 per cent.

The unemployment rate for those who have completed their secondary education or beyond amounted to 56 per cent, compared with 44 per cent for those with a lesser qualification, according to DoS data.

Unemployment was most prevalent among the 15-19 and 20-24 age groups, reaching 46 and 40 per cent respectively.

The DoS reported that 30 per cent of men with a bachelor’s degree were unemployed, compared with 84 per cent unemployment among their women counterparts.

Madaba was found to be the governorate with the highest rates of unemployment at 25 per cent, followed by 15 per cent in Karak, the DoS said.