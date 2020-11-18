Tweets on face mask use go viral

AMMAN — “Do not gift me a rose, gift me a face mask”, is one of the tweets that went viral under the hashtags #your_face_mask_is_your_safety and #face_masks_first_defence_line, both of which became very popular on Twitter Jordan on Tuesday after His Majesty King Abdullah’s address about the importance of committing to wearing masks.

His Majesty, during a meeting at the National Policies Council, on Tuesday said all are responsible in the fight against COVID-19 and urged the public to wear masks and practise social distancing, noting that one person’s failure to abide by safety measures impacts everyone.

Following the video of the King urging the public to commit to wearing masks, the hashtags went viral, showing how face masks are the first line of defence against the virus.

On Twitter, Mohammed Abo Alrob wrote: “Wearing the face mask shows responsibility towards one’s self and society, and committing to preventive measures will hopefully reduce the spread of the coronavirus.”

User Hasan Atmeh wrote: “Wearing a face mask and keeping a metre and a half distance from others does not make me a weak, afraid… and controlled person, but rather makes me a vigilant and respectful human.”

Atmeh added: “Imagine the moment where a person close to your heart gets infected, how bad would it make you feel to be the reason why this person caught the virus?”

“There are so many infections recently, we are losing a lot of loved ones because of some people’s carelessness, we hope that the strictest penalties will be imposed on those not committed to Defence Orders,” tweeted Ehab Aboudi.