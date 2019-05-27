Traders, Turkish ambassador discuss ‘Jordanian Days’ event to promote investment opportunities in Jordan

By JT - May 27,2019 - Last updated at May 27,2019

AMMAN — The Amman Chamber of Commerce’s (ACC) board of directors and the Turkish Ambassador to Jordan Murat Karagöz on Saturday agreed to begin preparing to hold “Jordanian Days” in Istanbul to promote investment projects in the Kingdom.

Karagöz pointed to the fact that 300,000 Jordanians visited Turkey last year, alluding to the presence of momentum and a desire by Jordanians to benefit from the Turkish market, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Jordan’s exports to Turkey have decreased during the first two months of 2019 by around 55 per cent, to JD4 million, compared with JD9 million during the same period last year.

Meanwhile, imports from Turkey have decreased by 25 per cent to JD60 million from JD79 million during the same period of last year, according to Petra.

The two parties agreed to hold a joint workshop between the ACC and the Turkish embassy to enhance trade exchange between the two countries.

ACC board members stressed the need to establish a maritime shipping line, directly connecting the Aqaba and Mersin ports to mitigate costs and facilitate transport, the news agency said.

They pointed to a number of agreements and memoranda of understanding between the ACC with the Istanbul chambers of commerce and industry that will be activated to promote Turkish investment in Jordan.

Karagöz shed light on the damage caused by the cancellation of the free trade agreement between Jordan and Turkey, especially on Jordanian businessmen.

ACC Chairman Khalil Haj Tawfiq said the chamber would conduct a study to evaluate the impact of the cancellation on consumer, industrial, agricultural and service sectors.

The study will be shared with relevant stakeholders to determine ways of enhancing the volume of trade between the two countries.