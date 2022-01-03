Third National Energy Efficiency Plan on the anvil — Kharabsheh

AMMAN — The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, under the National Energy Efficiency Plan, seeks to provide an empowering environment that improves energy efficiency in various sectors, Minister Saleh Kharabsheh said on Monday.

During a meeting with the plan’s action team, Kharabsheh said that the ministry is currently preparing the third National Energy Efficiency Plan in light of “the lessons learnt” from the implementation of previous national plans, and based on the best international practices, according to an Energy Ministry statement.

He added that the plan is being prepared in cooperation with relevant partners and in line with the energy sector strategy for the years 2020-2030.

The minister reiterated the need to spread national awareness by encouraging energy efficiency in the building sector through formulating codes applications, which will eventually reduce energy costs and raise the competitiveness of various economic sectors.

The importance of the plan, which acts as a roadmap, comes within the framework of the ministry’s endeavours to achieve the strategic goals of improving energy efficiency and reducing energy costs for all sectors, Kharabsheh said.

The minister also referred to the Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Law, issued for this purpose, along with the terms and conditions of exempting renewable energy sources systems from all customs duties and sales tax.

He also listened to a briefing by members of the action team on the role of the plan in reducing power consumption and lowering greenhouse gas emissions, which will contribute to realising envisioned indicators for the Kingdom’s commitments towards addressing climate change and relevant international agreements.