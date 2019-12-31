Transforming inactive youth centres into kindergartens on the anvil — Breizat

AMMAN — In light of the government's recent decision to include all five-year-old children in the Kingdom in KG2 education during the 2021 academic year, the Youth Ministry has started deliberations on transforming inactive youth centres into kindergartens.

There will be a monitoring system for the 388 gyms affiliated with the Youth Ministry, Minister of Youth Faris Breizat said on Sunday during a Lower House Financial Committee meeting to discuss the budgets of the ministry and the Audit Bureau, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Breizat said that a study is being carried out on transforming inactive youth centres into kindergartens in cooperation with the Ministry of Education.

During a panel discussion held last week to announce the government's fourth executive bundle aimed at developing the education, health and transport sectors, Education Minister Tayseer Nueimi said that the government is working on expanding the number of KG2 buildings through partnerships with youth centres, civil society institutions and the private sector.

Nueimi, at the time, reiterated the benefits of investing in early education, noting that the changes will create 800 jobs.

In November, Nueimi briefed Prime Minister Omar Razzaz on plans to enrol all children in kindergarten for the 2020-2021 scholastic year.

At the time, Razzaz highlighted that beginning compulsory education at the age of five will increase students’ chances of receiving quality education before enrolling in the first grade and will also provide real employment opportunities for women, which will enhance their contribution to society.