Take coronavirus seriously — experts

AMMAN — Amidst increasingly stringent measures imposed by the government in its fight against the spread of COVID-19, some people “seem to still be underestimating the seriousness of the situation”, some concerned citizens have said on social media.

On Saturday, the government announced a new set of measures to contain the spread of the virus in the Kingdom, including suspending schools, closing borders and banning gatherings.

After the measures were made public, malls and supermarkets were flooded with people panic-buying and hoarding commodities. Medical experts called the incidents “a dangerous, risky move”.

Pulmonology and respiratory disease doctor Ibrahim Oqail told The Jordan Times that those who participate in gatherings and go to crowded places “have ignored the most important tactic in halting the spread of the virus — avoiding gatherings”.

He noted that in Italy, which has witnessed a large outbreak of the virus, only one family member is tasked with buying for the household, and shopping is monitored by health cadres who ensure that shoppers maintain a minimum distance of three metres between each other.

“What happened on Saturday, however, was very risky and unwise, and I truly hope it does not happen again,” Oqail added.

With the number of cases in the Kingdom increasing, photos of people gathering in groups to pray outside mosques after the government banned worship at mosques and churches have circulated on social media, drawing public criticism.

“The banning of joint prayers at mosques is not an attack on Islam or Muslims. The purpose is to contain the spread of the virus, which can cause harm to many others. As many of you know, Islam instructs us not to harm others, so please stay home,” citizen Nour Hayek said on Twitter.

While one social media user posted a photo of prayers held outside an Ajloun mosque and praised the gathering, calling it “a sign of bravery”, others commented on the photo, expressing concern.

“These acts are exactly how the virus is going to spread,” Layan Almajali tweeted.

“When the situation becomes out-of-hand, people will blame the government, not their own careless acts,” she added.

As a counter-initiative, citizens launched the hashtag #Staying_at_home on various social media platforms.

Mohammad Baroudi, who works on Madina Al Monawara street, one of Amman's most popular food spots, told The Jordan Times over the phone that “some people still gather in lines in front of food and sweets shops”.

"Although demand on restaurants has significantly decreased, buying habits, such as people standing in close proximity to each other and gathering in large numbers, has not,” Baroudi said.

“Other countries that are now virus hotspots also did not take the virus seriously at first, especially with its two-per cent mortality rate, but now they are suffering. I advise citizens to take health instructions seriously so that we can remain safe,” Oqail advised.