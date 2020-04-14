SSC hands out 26k food parcels, 31k shopping coupons to underprivileged families, daily workers

The Social Security Corporation distributed 57,000 food parcels and coupons to daily wage workers and underprivileged families on Tuesday (Photo courtesy of Social Security Corporation)

AMMAN — The Social Security Corporation (SSC) on Tuesday distributed 57,000 items, including parcels and coupons, to underprivileged families and daily wage workers affected by the coronavirus crisis, in cooperation with the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

SSC Spokesperson Mousa Subaihi said in a statement that 26,000 food parcels were distributed to underprivileged families and 31,000 shopping coupons were distributed to daily wage workers, allowing them to purchase necessities from the Military Consumer Corporation’s markets around the Kingdom.

The distributed coupons total 54 per cent of the first batch of aid coupons, which amount to 60,000 coupons, he added, noting that these coupons are fully funded by the SSC and issued in cooperation with the Military Consumer Corporation.

A single JD25 coupon is given to families of one to four members, while two coupons are given to families of five to 10 members and three coupons are given to families with more than 10 members, Subaihi said.

The SSC confirms the eligibility of applicants according to the database of the unified national registry at the National Aid Fund, he said.

The electronic platform set up for this purpose has received 547,000 requests from daily wage workers.