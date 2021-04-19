Some 140,000 people in Irbid receive COVID vaccine

AMMAN — More than 140,000 people in Irbid, excluding Ramtha District, have received the COVID-19 vaccine, according to Riyad Shiyyab, director of the Irbid Ministry of Health Directorate.

Shiyyab told the Jordan News Agency, Petra, that the "Your Vaccine in Your Car" campaign has been launched in the Sports City vaccination centre to encourage people receive the COVID vaccine.

Meanwhile, more than 10,300 people in Ajloun have received the COVID-19 vaccine so far, director of the Ministry of Health office in Ajloun Tayseer Ennabm said Monday.

He told Petra that campaigns are ongoing to raise public awareness about the importance of using sanitisers, wearing face masks and gloves to stem the spread of COVID-19.