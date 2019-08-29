Social security bill returned to deputies as Senate discards MPs’ subscription article

AMMAN — The Senate on Thursday scrapped an article added by the Lower House to the Social Security Law that entitles lawmakers to old-age, disability and death insurances.

The Upper House, which endorsed the remainder of the 2019 amendments to the bill as referred by the Lower House, justified its rejection to MPs' subscription amendment to its deviation from the original objectives of the law, noting that removing the provision in question would bear no effect on the right to voluntary subscription, which is available for lawmakers without Parliament having to incur further costs.

Senators also argued that the article revokes the notion of the allowance that is granted to MPs from monthly allocations.

The bill is set to be referred back to the Lower House to resolve the dispute over lawmakers’ retirement benefits.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State Rajai Muasher defended the article endorsed by the Lower House, arguing that it “serves national interests” by encouraging the participation in elections of as many people as possible by ensuring that their financial rights would be preserved should they win.

In addition, the SSC perceives allowances as part of the salary, Muasher argued.

SSC Director General Hazem Rahahleh said that monthly subscription fees would stand at JD300 per member.

The Lower House on Sunday endorsed the 2019 amendments to the Social Security Law, raising the age of early retirement for men to 55 from 50, provided that each member has rendered at least 21 years of service, while the earliest age women can get their benefits is 52 with at least 19 years of service. In the current law, women can retire at any age as long as they have subscribed to social security for 19 years.

According to the amended bill, deputies and senators are eligible for old-age, disability and death insurances upon their request, with deductions calculated according to their monthly stipends.

Another major amendment to the new bill allows Jordanian subscribers to dip into their social security savings to cover the costs of their children’s higher education or pay for medical treatment expenses for themselves or members of their families.