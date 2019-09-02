Senate committee again rejects social security coverage for lawmakers

AMMAN — The Senate’s joint committee on "Legal, Labour and Social Development" on Monday upheld the Upper House's decision rejecting a 2019 amendment to the Social Security Law stipulating the coverage of lawmakers in old-age, disability and death insurances.

The Senate had earlier passed the bill as referred from the Lower House, but rejected an amendment that makes members of Parliament eligible for old-age, disability and death insurances upon their request, with deductions calculated according to their monthly stipends, but deputies on Sunday insisted on keeping the provision, and sent the bill back.

If the Upper House passes its joint committee's decision, the senators and MPs have to meet in a joint session to resolve the disputed matter with a two-thirds vote.

The joint session will be held according to Article 92 of the Constitution, which reads: “Should either House twice reject any draft law and the other accept it, whether or not amended, both the Senate and the Chamber shall hold a joint meeting under the chairmanship of the speaker of the Senate to discuss the matters in dispute.”

Defending their position, the deputies said that everyone, including MPs, have the right to social security, adding that the draft law is related to subscribing to the service rather than receiving a pension for service in Parliament.

The legislators also pointed out that not allowing MPs to subscribe to social security benefits would potentially make running for elections exclusive for the affluent.

The Upper House, which endorsed the remainder of the 2019 amendments to the bill as referred by the Lower House, justified its rejection of the MPs’ subscription amendment by its deviation from the original objectives of the law, noting that removing the provision in question would bear no effect on the right to voluntary subscription, which is available for lawmakers without Parliament having to incur further costs.

Senators also argued that the article revokes the notion of the allowance that is granted to MPs from monthly allocations.