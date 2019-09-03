Parliament to hash out retirement bill dispute in Thursday joint session

AMMAN — Senate President Faisal Fayez on Tuesday called for a joint session for the two chambers of Parliament midday Thursday to resolve a dispute over a proposed Social Security Law provision granting lawmakers retirement benefits after senators rejected the article for a second time.

Deputies on Sunday insisted on endorsing the amendment, which stipulates the coverage of members of Parliament in social security old-age, disability and death insurances and calculating their pensions based on the monthly allowance allocated to them, arguing that everyone, including MPs, has the right to social security.

The legislators also pointed out that not allowing MPs to subscribe to social security benefits would potentially make running for elections exclusive for the affluent.

For their part, senators see the amendment as a “deviation from the legislation’s objective”, and point out that it would revoke the notion of the allowance that is granted to MPs from monthly allocations, stressing that lawmakers reserve the right for voluntary subscription without Parliament incurring further costs.

Under Article 92 of the Constitution, “should either House twice reject any draft law and the other accept it, whether or not amended, both the Senate and the Chamber shall hold a joint meeting under the chairmanship of the president of the Senate to discuss the matters in dispute.”

Endorsing the bill in Thursday’s joint session requires a two-third majority vote of both houses of Parliament.