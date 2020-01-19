Snow expected in mountainous areas on Tuesday

AMMAN — Snowfall is expected on Tuesday in mountainous areas that are 1,000 metres above sea level, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said.

A polar air mass is forecast to bring heavy rainfall and thunderstorms to the Kingdom on Tuesday, according to the JMD.

On Tuesday, temperatures in Amman will see a high of 5°C and will drop to 0°C at night, the weather department said.

Arabiaweather.com issued advice to the public on how to deal with the weather conditions, urging drivers keep their headlights on at all times to be visible to other drivers.

It also urged drivers to reduce their speed during rain to ensure their cars do not enter areas filled with water. It also called on drivers to not move until they are sure there is no fog on the windows.