Sales Tax Department affirms new billing system’s efficiency

AMMAN — Income and Sales Tax Department Director General Hussam Abu Ali on Sunday affirmed that the billing system, which the amended tax law endorsed, would help fight tax evasion, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Abu Ali added that the new billing system aims at documenting sales by issuing official invoices to customers to help the department collect the tax.

The director general said that the system is expected to expand tax collecting efficiency, decrease fraud and cheating, as well as promote competition among companies.

He highlighted the negative effects of tax evasion by sellers, saying that when a seller does not issue an official invoice they are avoiding the tax and not supporting the state budget, which is focused on providing public services to citizens.

The 2018 amended tax law number 38 stipulated that a seller must issue an official invoice for any service, sale or commodity in the Kingdom, Petra said.

To implement the new system, a committee was formed to establish a framework for the billing system and achieve several goals, which included fighting tax evasion, monitoring financial operations and improving tax collection.