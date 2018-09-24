Safadi takes part in Arab coordination meeting at UN

By JT - Sep 24,2018 - Last updated at Sep 24,2018

AMMAN — Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi on Sunday participated in a consultation meeting with Arab counterparts on the sidelines of the 73rd Session of the UN General Assembly meetings, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The meeting was attended by the foreign ministers of Egypt, Sameh Shoukry, Saudi Arabia, Adel Al Jubeir, Bahrain, Khalid Al Khalifa, and UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Anwar Gargash.

The ministers discussed ways to coordinate and enhance joint Arab action in dealing with various crises in the region.

During the meeting, the top diplomats were briefed on the situation in Syria by UN Special Envoy to Syria Staffan de Mistura.