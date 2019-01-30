King discusses joint action with Arab foreign ministers

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Wednesday stressed the importance of joint coordination on regional issues and crises to enhance joint Arab action and serve the interests of Arab countries and peoples.

The King’s remarks came during a meeting at Al Husseiniya Palace with Kuwait’s First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Al Khalid Al Hamad Al Sabah, UAE’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Bahraini Foreign Minister Khalid Bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al Jubeir and Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Shoukry, a Royal Court statement said.

The ministers are in Jordan to participate in consultative meetings with Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Thursday at King Hussein Bin Talal Convention Centre in the Dead Sea area, during which they will discuss the latest regional developments and means of addressing them.

“Deep-rooted and brotherly” ties between Jordan and Arab countries were affirmed during the talks, with His Majesty expressing hope that the foreign ministers’ meeting would have “fruitful” outcomes, according to the statement.

The King also stressed the need for ending the Israeli-Palestinian conflict based on the two-state solution and the Arab Peace Initiative, and in a ways that guarantees the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the pre-1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

During the meeting with the ministers, His Majesty conveyed his greetings to the heads of their respective states, wishing them good health and more prosperity for their peoples and countries.

The meeting was attended by Expatriates Safadi and Adviser to the King and Director of His Majesty's Office Manar Dabbas.

Earlier in the day, Safadi received his Arab counterparts at Queen Alia International Airport, a Foreign Ministry statement said.

Also on Wednesday, King Abdullah, discussed with Bahraini King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain the “brotherly and historic” relations between Jordan and Bahrain, as well as regional issues, the Royal Court said.