Safadi, Portuguese counterpart talk region, cooperation

AMMAN — Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and his Portuguese counterpart Augusto Santos Silva on Wednesday reviewed efforts exerted towards reaching an international stance that can stop the implementation of the Israeli annexation decision and resume “serious” negotiations to achieve a just peace according to the two-state solution.

Safadi, during a phone call with Silva, praised Portugal's “clear position” in rejecting the annexation that violates the international law and commended Lisbon's support to the two-state solution.

He also highlighted the importance of the European role in efforts to halt the annexation and protect opportunities to reach peace in the face of “the unprecedented threat of the annexation”, the statement said.

Safadi and Silva also agreed to continue communication and coordination over regional developments, stressing the need to exert more efforts to enhance cooperation between the two countries in all fields.

They also expressed both countries' keenness to develop cooperation and solidarity in facing the COVID-19 pandemic and its repercussions, the statement added.