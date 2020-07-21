FM talks region, ties with Luxembourg, Indonesia counterparts

AMMAN — Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Monday discussed international efforts towards preventing Israel's implementation of its plans to annex the occupied Palestinian territories with his Luxembourg counterpart Jean Asselborn and Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi.

Talks between Safadi and Asselborn, over the phone, focused on implementing an international position rejecting the annexation, highlighting the importance of resuming “serious” negotiations to resolve the Palestinian-Israeli conflict on the basis of the two-state solution, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

The two sides also reviewed regional and international efforts exerted against the Israeli decision, denouncing the annexation decision as a violation of international law that would undermine the two-state solution, the statement said.

Safadi commended Luxembourg's “genuine” position warning against the dangers of annexation and rejecting any attempts to impose changes in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The foreign minister highlighted the importance of the European Union's role in "opening new avenues" for reaching a just peace on the basis of the two-state solution and international law, read the statement.

For his part, Asselborn lauded the Kingdom's role in maintaining regional security and stability, the statement said.

During Safadi’s talks over the phone with Marsudi, the two sides stressed that annexation plan violates international law and undermines the two-state solution and all efforts aimed at achieving a just peace that fulfils Palestinians’ rights to freedom and an independent state on the June 4, 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The two top diplomats highlighted their countries ongoing efforts towards preventing the annexation plan and warned against its risks to regional security and stability, according to a separate ministry statement.

The two sides also went over regional developments and efforts exerted to address regional crises, highlighting the ongoing coordination within the framework of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

On the COVID-19 crisis, Safadi and Marsudi voiced solidarity in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and its repercussions. The two sided also reviewed means to enhance bilateral ties in various fields.