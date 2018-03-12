Safadi meets senior Spanish diplomat

AMMAN — Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Monday received Spanish State Secretary for Foreign Affairs Ildefonso Castro López, who delivered him an invitation from Spanish Foreign Minister Alfonso Dastis to visit the European kingdom.

Both officials highlighted the “distinguished and deep-rooted” relations between Amman and Madrid, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Safadi expressed his appreciation for the Spanish support to the Kingdom in various fields, where López stressed his country’s commitment to assisting Jordan, whether at the bilateral level or through Spain’s membership in the EU.

They also highlighted the importance of working to increase economic cooperation, especially in the trade, tourism and investment fields, as well as providing the suitable environment to open wider scopes for cooperation between both countries’ private sectors.

The meeting focused on the latest regional developments, mainly those related to the Palestinian issue and challenges facing the peace process, especially after the US decision recognising Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

In this regard, Safadi expressed the Kingdom’s appreciation for the Spanish stances in support of the Palestinian issue and solving the Palestinian-Israeli conflict according to the two-state solution, with the visiting official stressing that it is the only means to achieving just, comprehensive and permanent peace.

Following the meeting, Foreign Ministry Secretary General Zaid Lozi and López headed an extended consultation session that addressed various fields of bilateral cooperation and means to further enhance such collaboration, in addition to discussing the latest regional developments.