Safadi discusses region with Saudi counterpart

AMMAN — Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi on Thursday discussed with his Saudi counterpart, Adel Al Jubair, in a phone call, the latest developments and means of resolving regional crises.

The ministers underlined keenness to maintain mutual cooperation and coordination between the two countries, which, they said, reflect “deep-rooted and brotherly” relations under the leaderships of His Majesty King Abdullah and King Salman Bin Abdulaziz, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.