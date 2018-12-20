You are here

Safadi discusses region with Saudi counterpart

By JT - Dec 20,2018 - Last updated at Dec 20,2018

AMMAN — Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi on Thursday discussed with his Saudi counterpart, Adel Al Jubair, in a phone call, the latest developments and means of resolving regional crises. 

The ministers underlined keenness to maintain mutual cooperation and coordination between the two countries, which, they said, reflect “deep-rooted and brotherly” relations under the leaderships of His Majesty King Abdullah and King Salman Bin Abdulaziz, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

