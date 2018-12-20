You are here
Safadi discusses region with Saudi counterpart
By JT - Dec 20,2018 - Last updated at Dec 20,2018
AMMAN — Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi on Thursday discussed with his Saudi counterpart, Adel Al Jubair, in a phone call, the latest developments and means of resolving regional crises.
The ministers underlined keenness to maintain mutual cooperation and coordination between the two countries, which, they said, reflect “deep-rooted and brotherly” relations under the leaderships of His Majesty King Abdullah and King Salman Bin Abdulaziz, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
Related Articles
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Dec 20, 2018
Opinion
Dec 20, 2018
Dec 20, 2018
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.
Add new comment