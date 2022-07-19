RJAF wins best static display show at Royal International Air Tattoo

AMMAN — The Royal Jordanian Air Force (RJAF) received the best static display show award on the runway at the annual Royal International Air Tattoo, after a C-130 plane completed several tests along alongside more than 275 planes of various types and sizes from several countries.

RJAF Commander Brig. Gen. Mohammed Hiasat said that the win reflects the "excellent preparation, high professionalism, and prestigious status" of the RJAF amongst global armies, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Hiasat also extended gratitude and praise to all those who contributed to the preparations and the final show of RJAF, expressing hope for this win to be a motivation for further efforts to best serve the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army.