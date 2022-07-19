You are here
RJAF wins best static display show at Royal International Air Tattoo
By JT - Jul 19,2022 - Last updated at Jul 19,2022
Royal Jordanian Air Force winners pose for a photo at the annual Royal International Air Tattoo (Petra photo)
AMMAN — The Royal Jordanian Air Force (RJAF) received the best static display show award on the runway at the annual Royal International Air Tattoo, after a C-130 plane completed several tests along alongside more than 275 planes of various types and sizes from several countries.
RJAF Commander Brig. Gen. Mohammed Hiasat said that the win reflects the "excellent preparation, high professionalism, and prestigious status" of the RJAF amongst global armies, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
Hiasat also extended gratitude and praise to all those who contributed to the preparations and the final show of RJAF, expressing hope for this win to be a motivation for further efforts to best serve the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army.
