RJAF takes part in Royal International Air Tattoo

The Royal Jordanian Air Force’s pavilion on Friday was inaugurated at the annual Royal International Air Tattoo (Petra photo)

AMMAN — The Royal Jordanian Air Force’s (RJAF) pavilion on Friday was inaugurated at the annual Royal International Air Tattoo, which is being held at the Royal Air Force (RAF) Fairford, in Gloucestershire's Swindon, the UK, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

RJAF Col. Emad Bazadough said that the RJAF will participate in three events: A Royal Falcons show, a static display and a photo exhibition of the JAF-Arab Army’s activities and performances, in addition to photos of Jordan's tourist and cultural sites.

Bazadough said that the military air show features more than 56 groups of air force representatives from different countries, all competing for the best air performance.

Col. Raed Khalidi noted that the first edition of the Royal International Air Tattoo was launched in 1973, adding that in 1983, His Majesty the late King Hussein was named as Air Tattoo Patron for the duration of his life, in addition to receiving the top award of the King Hussein Memorial Sword.

Khalidi said this year the RJAF celebrates the 50th anniversary of the entry of the C-130 Hercules transport aircraft into service, which had recently been upgraded to a C130/R2R, and is considered one of the most efficient in the world as it suites various conditions.

The Royal International Air Tattoo holds the Guinness World Record for the largest military air show in the world.