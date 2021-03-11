Restaurant sector welcomes gov’t decision to allow delivery services during curfew

AMMAN — The Jordanian Union of Restaurants and Confectionary Proprietors has welcomed the government decision to allow delivery services during the partial lockdown in the Kingdom.

The government on Wednesday announced that restaurants will be allowed to operate and receive customers until 6pm at which time the partial lockdown takes effect. Nevertheless, restaurants will be able to operate until midnight via delivery services, according to the government’s announcement.

“The government’s decision was based on our recommendations. This will have a positive impact on the Kingdom’s economy because the restaurant sector employs a large number of workers and it is very important for the economy,” president of the union Omar Al Awad told The Jordan Times.

According to Awad, 70-80 per cent of the local restaurants have delivery systems, while others depend completely on dining in.

“Home delivery service will serve a big number of restaurants, but not all of them. The decision to allow operations during partial lockdown is expected to restore no less than 30 per cent of the regular demand,” Awad added.

The situation became very difficult for some restaurants and cafés when the government banned shisha as part of the efforts to control the spread of the coronavirus, Awad noted.

On the other hand, the representative of the food sector in the Jordan Chamber of Commerce, Raed Hamada, reiterated that extended lockdown hours will increase losses for restaurants and cafes, according to a statement sent to The Jordan Times.

Hamada stated in the press statement that the restaurants, food and sweets shops throughout the Kingdom would no longer be able to bear the burdens of new closures or any new measures that impede their work.

“The government should enhance public health and safety measures in place of returning to closures and increasing partial lockdown hours as such actions cause hardship to the national economy and accumulate losses of all sectors,” Hamada added.

The sector representative urged the commercial and service sectors, especially restaurants and sweets shops, to continue the strict application of safety and health procedures in order to sustain economic activity.

He further noted that the food sector constitutes 30 per cent of the volume of the commercial sector and includes more than 50,000 establishments operating throughout the Kingdom.

Mahmoud Khalaf, a manager of a local restaurant, responded positively to the decision allowing delivery services during partial lockdown hours.

“We are hoping that this will increase the demand, especially that it will be effective until midnight,” he said.

Omar Tayeh, a 21-year-old student who works in delivery, said: “I am only able to work in the evening as I have classes in the morning. Working in delivery has been my sole source of income, I was worried about the extension of the partial lockdown hours but I am very happy the government is allowing delivery services till midnight.”

Tayeh indicated that such a decision will help many people keep their jobs. Notwithstanding, Tayeh showed understanding of the government’s stricter measures saying that these are “smart decisions that would help flatten the epidemic curve especially in light of the recent surge in virus cases in the country”.