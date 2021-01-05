Over 4,000 restaurants, cafes shut down during virus crisis — sector representative

AMMAN — More than 4,000 restaurants, sweet shops and cafés have closed permanently throughout the coronavirus crisis back in 2020, according to a sector representative.

“Jordan’s restaurants industry has been shaken to its core,” President of the Jordan Association for Restaurants and Sweet Shops Owners Omar Awad told The Jordan Times over the phone on Tuesday.

The sector representative urged the Social Security Corporation and Labour Ministry to defer the payment dues of the restaurants, sweet shops and cafes.

“We also call for reducing work permits fees,” he noted.

There is a need for a “greater cooperation” from the Greater Amman Municipality (GAM), Awad said, noting that GAM’s waste collection fees “should be eliminated” during the ongoing situation.

“The relevant authorities are only giving us orders, but what we truly need are real solutions,” Awad said, noting that until now no solution has been found to any problem.

The Kingdom’s restaurants and sweet shops are not performing well. The sector’s operators are unable to pay their financial dues, including income taxes, social security and work permits, Awad noted.

The association also called for allowing restaurants, cafés and the industry’s shops to offer delivery services during Friday lockdowns, according to Awad.