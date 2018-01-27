Razzaz presents national strategy in global education forum

AMMAN — Minister of Education Omar Razzaz presented the National Strategy for Human Resources Development to participants in the Education World Forum held in London between January 21 and 26.

During the forum, Razzaz, who is also the chairperson of the National Committee for Education, Culture and Science, reviewed the strategy that aims to develop the quality of education through qualified teachers and the use of modern educational methodology.

He said that the strategy drew a roadmap for reform priorities in Jordan’s education system at all stages, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

On the sidelines of the event, Razzaz held meetings with a number of UK ministers and officials, during which he reviewed the Kingdom’s efforts in developing education through the national strategy.

The minister went over the challenges facing the sector due to hosting large numbers of Syrian refugees who placed further pressure on various sectors, including the education one.

He also discussed means to boost cooperation between the British and Jordanian education ministries.

Razzaz added that the visit to the UK constitutes an important step towards developing the Jordanian-British partnership in the educational sector, and helping the Kingdom ease the repercussions of the Syrian refugee influx.