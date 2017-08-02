Razzaz outlines ministry’s plans to improve quality of education

AMMAN — Minister of Education Omar Razzaz on Wednesday said that the ministry needs to build 600 new schools over the next 10 years to eliminate the double-shift system and avoid the need to rent schools, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

During the sixth Arab Conference on Talent Research and Excellence, held at the University of Jordan (UJ), Razzaz stated that the double-shift system and the renting of schools constitute major challenges to the ministry, impeding students from practising their activities and developing their talents, which go hand in hand with the educational process, Petra added.

During the session, chaired by the former prime minister and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of UJ, Adnan Badran, Razzaz discussed major developmental programmes for the ministry, including trying the implementation of a system of extracurricular activities that focuses on values, behaviours, skills and talents and fosters a sense of social responsibility in the students.

The minister also discussed the reevaluation and enhancement of the examination system in addition to finding new ways to support creative, competent and motivational teachers, according to Petra.

Razzaz stressed the ministry’s attention to the development of its curricula, which constitute “the backbone” of the educational system, as well as its concern with early childhood and the partnership between parents and schools, Petra added.

He announced the ministry’s intention to establish “an incubator” for applied research that will help in making a “qualitative leap” in the education sector.

Adnan Al Tubasi, the conference’s rapporteur, said participants held sessions discussing various topics, including specialised working papers related to the study of the human mind and its relation to moral intelligence, the need to train faculty members in Palestinian universities, talent and creativity, renewal of diagnostic mechanisms, concepts and programmes and the development of non-violence skills, among others.

Tubasi added that the participants also discussed the need to use e-learning in teaching natural sciences, and problem-solving skills for students with learning disabilities.

He stressed the role of families in developing cognitive skills, talent and creativity in children, Petra reported.