Education Ministry’s strategic plan sees construction of 101 new schools

AMMAN — The launch of 101 new schools and construction of 1,776 additional classrooms, in addition to 231 rooms for kindergartens, falls within the Education Ministry’s 2018-2022 strategic plan.

The ministry said that for the first time in the ministry’s history, a total of 7,000 jobs have been created during the past two years.

The ministry, in a statement cited by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, said that a total of JD15 million was spent on school fencing and maintenance.

The rate of the rented schools accounted for 19.5 per cent, as out of the ministry’s 4,200 schools, some 773 schools were rented, the statement said, adding that 9 per cent of public school students have enrolled in rented schools.

The double-shift schools totalled 826, at a rate of 20.6 per cent, including the schools of Syrian students, the ministry said, noting that 29.4 per cent of public school students are receiving their education at double-shift schools.

Highlighting the increasing number of students who transferred to public schools due to the pandemic, the statement revealed that public schools during the last couple months witnessed an increase of 200,000 students.

According to the strategic plan, in relation to the schools’ facilities, the ministry receives 60 new schools a year, which are financed by the state’s general budget, grants and loans.