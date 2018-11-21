Rapid intervention brigade named after Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah, the Supreme Commander of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF), and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE’s Armed Forces Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Tuesday attended the naming ceremony of “Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Rapid Intervention/High Readiness Brigade” at Al Husseiniya Palace.

Naming the brigade after the UAE crown prince is an “expression of the deep brotherly ties” between the two countries and comes in appreciation of the role of Sheikh Mohammed and the UAE in supporting the JAF, especially in military housing projects and training schools, according to a Royal Court statement.

During a military ceremony, the King and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed handed over the brigade’s banner with the new emblem and name to the brigade’s flag bearers, after playing Jordan’s and the UAE’s national anthems.

The ceremony also included the removal of the old banner of the brigade from the podium, followed by introducing the new banner to a queue lined up in front of the Royal podium, consisting of a professionally trained and highly prepared force that is capable of quick deployment, while a brass band played tunes.

When the banner arrived in the midst of the queue, the brigade’s officers recited the flag oath in front of His Majesty and the Crown Prince.

Black Hawk helicopters flew before the ceremony site, carrying a group of the brigade’s members, while a range of military vehicles demonstrated their tactical and rapid intervention operations.

The newly named “Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Rapid Intervention/High Readiness Brigade” was established in 2014 as a rapid intervention battalion, and became in 2017 a brigade that encompassed rapid intervention battalions 91, 81, and 61 commandos, in addition to a women section to assist in the performance of the brigade’s duties.

The ceremony was attended by a number of senior civilian and military officials and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed’s accompanying delegation.