Jordanian-Emirati military drill kicks off in UAE

AMMAN — The joint Jordanian-Emirati military drill codenamed "Firm Constants/1" kicked off on Thursday in the UAE.

The joint exercise between the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF) and the UAE Armed Forces stems out of the two countries' extended military cooperation, which is based on coordination and expertise exchange, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The 20-day exercise is intended to entrench the concept of joint military work and fostering military relations, along with expertise exchange to improve the two countries' armed forces, according to Petra.

The "Solid Constants/1" drill provides training in planning, implementing and managing joint military operations, as well as activating the unified measures among the various military units taking part in the exercise.

A series of joint military exercises will be carried out to unify the operations and joint concepts and training methodologies, Petra added.

A group affiliated with the Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Rapid Intervention/High Readiness Brigade is receiving training in the drill.

The newly named Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Rapid Intervention/High Readiness Brigade was established in 2014 as a rapid intervention battalion, encompassing rapid intervention battalions 91, 81 and 61 commandos in 2017, in addition to a female section to assist in the brigade’s duties.