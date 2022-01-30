Radar reconnaissance, dome system inaugurated at QAIA

AMMAN — Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC) Chief Commissioner Captain Haitham Misto on Sunday inaugurated the radar reconnaissance and dome system project at Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA).

Misto said that the system was launched on His Majesty King Abdullah›s birthday, noting that the system will be used as a modern tool to serve air traffic control employees and to be an alternative for old systems, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The chief commissioner said that the radar, whose total cost stood at JD3 million, reached 470 kilometres from the centre at QAIA, which enables air traffic control employees to position airplanes for hundreds of kilometres outside the Kingdom›s borders with elevations of up to 65,000 feet.